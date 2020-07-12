Oceans Of Slumber Release 'The Adorned Fathomless Creation' Video

US prog metalers Oceans Of Slumber have released a music video for their new track, "The Adorned Fathomless Creation", which comes from their forthcoming self-titled album.
The band had this to say about the new single, "Violence, revenge, retribution, repeat. The adorned fathomless creation that is humanity, that is society, that is each of us.
"Warped and blinded by this eye for an eye mentality, we stumble along the path of this insidious and cyclical nature of violence and pain. Hate begets more hate. Fear a contagion. Compassion a lost art of emotional bending. Outcry, anger, rage, repeat.
"We long for the gentle embrace of compassion, hope to be soothed by a love that is no where to be found. So the machine churns, spewing smoke along a degenerative wasteland. Victim, valor, vengeance, repeat.
"Our only hope is to remember that among ourselves is an ability to connect, an ability to heal, an ability to grow. To break the machine and free ourselves from its corrosive and cancerous nature. Teach, acknowledge, heal, repeat." Watch the video below:
