.

Oceans Of Slumber Unplug For 'The Colors Of Grace'

Keavin Wiggins | 12-14-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Oceans Of Slumber Unplug For 'The Colors Of Grace'
Photo courtesy The Orchard

Oceans Of Slumber have release a video for an acoustic version of their song "The Colors Of Grace". The track comes from the US prog band's self-titled album.

Vocalist Cammie Gilbert had the following to say about the new rendition of the track and the accompanying visual, "Where there is time, there is space to reimagine.

In the idleness of a music industry halted, we were fortunate to make new connections and new friends capable of capturing not only our sound, but the essence of Oceans of Slumber unplugged.

We bring you the 'The Colors of Grace' an acoustic session with Hendyamps Studio". Watch the video below:




Related Stories


Oceans Of Slumber Unplug For 'The Colors Of Grace'

Oceans Of Slumber Release 'To The Sea (A Tolling of the Bells)' Video

Oceans Of Slumber Release 'The Adorned Fathomless Creation' Video

Oceans Of Slumber Release New Video and Announce Album



More Oceans Of Slumber News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen's Cause Of Death Revealed- Journey Icon Steve Perry Working On New Music- Ace Frehley To Begin Next Album In The New Year- Bird3- more

Reviews

Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)

Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM

Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul

advertisement
Latest News

Eddie Van Halen's Cause Of Death Revealed

Journey Icon Steve Perry Working On New Music

Ace Frehley To Begin Next Album In The New Year

Bird3 Release 'That Sheila, She's A Glinda' Video

Oceans Of Slumber Unplug For 'The Colors Of Grace'

Brett Young Delivers His Version Of 'Silver Bells'

Epica and Apocalyptica Postpone Tour Due To Pandemic

Bruce Springsteen Performs On Saturday Night Live