Oceans Of Slumber Unplug For 'The Colors Of Grace'

Photo courtesy The Orchard

Oceans Of Slumber have release a video for an acoustic version of their song "The Colors Of Grace". The track comes from the US prog band's self-titled album.

Vocalist Cammie Gilbert had the following to say about the new rendition of the track and the accompanying visual, "Where there is time, there is space to reimagine.

In the idleness of a music industry halted, we were fortunate to make new connections and new friends capable of capturing not only our sound, but the essence of Oceans of Slumber unplugged.

We bring you the 'The Colors of Grace' an acoustic session with Hendyamps Studio". Watch the video below:

