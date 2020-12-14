Oceans Of Slumber have release a video for an acoustic version of their song "The Colors Of Grace". The track comes from the US prog band's self-titled album.
Vocalist Cammie Gilbert had the following to say about the new rendition of the track and the accompanying visual, "Where there is time, there is space to reimagine.
In the idleness of a music industry halted, we were fortunate to make new connections and new friends capable of capturing not only our sound, but the essence of Oceans of Slumber unplugged.
We bring you the 'The Colors of Grace' an acoustic session with Hendyamps Studio". Watch the video below:
Oceans Of Slumber Release 'To The Sea (A Tolling of the Bells)' Video
Oceans Of Slumber Release 'The Adorned Fathomless Creation' Video
Oceans Of Slumber Release New Video and Announce Album
Eddie Van Halen's Cause Of Death Revealed- Journey Icon Steve Perry Working On New Music- Ace Frehley To Begin Next Album In The New Year- Bird3- more
Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)
Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
Eddie Van Halen's Cause Of Death Revealed
Journey Icon Steve Perry Working On New Music
Ace Frehley To Begin Next Album In The New Year
Bird3 Release 'That Sheila, She's A Glinda' Video
Oceans Of Slumber Unplug For 'The Colors Of Grace'
Brett Young Delivers His Version Of 'Silver Bells'
Epica and Apocalyptica Postpone Tour Due To Pandemic
Bruce Springsteen Performs On Saturday Night Live