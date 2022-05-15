.

Oceans Of Slumber Share 'Hearts Of Stone' Visualizer

Keavin Wiggins | 05-15-2022

Oceans Of Slumber Album cover art
Album cover art

Oceans Of Slumber have shared a visualizer video their brand new single "Hearts of Stone". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Starlight and Ash," which will arrive on July 22nd.

Cammie Beverly had this to say about the new song, "Lost and alone from birth, a product of the institution of life on the streets. Trouble follows this person around like a badge of honor. Grief finding grievances, the perfect formula of despair."

The new album was produced by Joel Hamilton (Violet Road, Battle of Mice) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Yes, Voivod), and features artwork that was created by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Heaven Shall Burn and many more). Watch the visualizer below:

