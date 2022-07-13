Oceans Of Slumber Cover 'House Of The Rising Sun'

Oceans Of Slumber have shared a visualizer video for their cover of the classic hit "House Of The Rising Sun", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Starlight and Ash."

The band had this to say about the track, "With leanings and inspirations from the Texas/Louisiana border, we felt that this cover was a perfect fit to the storytelling essence of the album.

"Going back to the female perspective of the song's original version, we capture the troubled story of a traveler along the coast." Watch the visualizer below:

