Power Trip Frontman Riley Gale Dead At 35

Power Trip frontman Riley Gale passed away earlier this week, according to a statement from the band. A cause of death was not revealed for the 35-year-old vocalist.

The band shared, "Dear Power Trip fans worldwide. It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night.

"Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends.

"We will celebrate Riley's life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are.

"If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him. Please respect our wishes for privacy during this time."





Related Stories

More Power Trip News



