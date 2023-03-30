Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip Festival Announced

Event poster

(SRO) A massive wall of sound will emerge in the desert this fall at the world's greatest live music destination Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA with the arrival of POWER TRIP. It's a three-day historic event set for October 6, 7 and 8 that will bring together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music: Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden (Friday, October 6), AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne (Saturday, October 7) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday, October 8).



This unique night-time desert setting with unmatched concert production will amplify the experience beyond the traditional stadium or parking lot concert norm with three double-billed headlining performances. This is the most rocking line-up to ever perform in an unparalleled location for heavy music audiences looking for an unforgettable weekend escape.



3-Day General Admission tickets start at $599 + fees, or turn the volume up with The Pit, Reserved Floor, Grandstand Seating options, and various VIP Packages. Learn more and register for first access to tickets starting Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 AM (PT) on powertrip.live. 50/50 payment plan available for general admission tickets.



Camping Trip: Camp at the Trip in ease. Options include Car & Tent Camping, ready-to-go 2 person Lodge/4 person tents, RV spots and more. Amenities and activities are available for all campers.

Accommodations include hotel packages: Bundle your Power Trip tickets with nearby hotel accommodations and "any line" shuttle passes. Available for groups of 2 or 4 people, exclusively through Valley Music Travel. Packages start at $3,199 + fees.

