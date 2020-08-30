Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming live footage from two concerts from the 2016 run of their ongoing world tour as the latest video in their streaming concert series "Not In This Lifetime Selects."
The band have released a seven-song package from their first appearances in two cities on the trek, including an August 15 show at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX and a pair of late November gigs in Mexico City.
The Not In This Lifetime tour topped the $580 million mark at the end of 2019 to earn a spot as the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of the Billboard Boxscore chart.
Guns N" Roses recently announced rescheduled dates for the European leg of the series, which has been moved to next spring due to the pandemic. "Hey Gunners, picking up where we left off last week, most of our 2020 European Tour dates are being rescheduled to June of 2021," says the group. "The dates kick off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 2nd, 2021.
"Unfortunately, due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process, a select few shows were not able to be rescheduled and have been cancelled.
"We are forever grateful for your understanding and continued support during these unprecedented times. We are looking forward to getting back on stage." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
