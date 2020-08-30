Metallica Stream 'No Leaf Clover' Video From S&M2

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance of their 1999 track, "No Leaf Clover", from "S&M2", the newly-released live package with the San Francisco Symphony.
The song first appeared two decades ago as one of a pair of new songs on the original "S&M" recording, and was delivered once again last fall when the group officially opened the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, while also marking the 20th Anniversary of their 1999 live performance recording.
Produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, "S&M2" is available in a variety of configurations, ranging from a digital album on all leading streaming outlets, to 4LP vinyl, 2CD, DVD and Blu-ray versions, to a limited edition color vinyl 4LP + 2CD + Blu-ray Deluxe Box.
The concert film is a brand-new edit done by Joe Hutching (Through The Never) and both the audio and visuals have been upgraded from the October 2019 theatrical version that played in over 3,700 cinemas worldwide. Watch the video here.
