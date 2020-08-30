Powerman 5000 Frontman Lets Fans Ask Him Anything

Powerman 5000 frontman Spider One took part in a Ask Me Anything session on Reddit on Friday (August 28) to celebrate the release of their new album "The Noble Rot".
He had this to say about the new album, "The Noble Rot is about facing mortality, self-destruction, not learning from history and the promise of something great rising from the darkest of situations. Seems fitting that we are releasing this one in 2020."
One of the fan questions he answered was about his unreleased rap demo tape. The fan asked, "I collect rare music and one of my 'holy grails' is your rap demo tape.
What are the chances this still exists and would ever be re-released or remastered?"
He responded, "Thanks!! Oh, the old MC Spider tapes!! they do exist on cassette, hidden away safely in my closet! Hahaha." Check out the full Q&A here.
