Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Releases 'A Pair Of Questions' Video

Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato has released a music video for his song "A Pair Of Questions", that comes from his forthcoming solo album.
Puciato, also known for his work with various other bands, will be releasing his debut solo record, entitled "Child Soldier: Creator Of God", on October 23rd.
He had this to say about the album, "I'd been writing for so many different projects, Dillinger, then The Black Queen, and Killer Be Killed...and I just kept on writing.
"It felt as if I had more to say, but nothing that necessarily filled the script of those bands, so I ended up with something that I found to be intensely personal and super satisfying, but also confusing as far as what to do with it.
"When I realized that it was a solo release, it was sort of an 'oh that's interesting' moment, both terrifying and exciting at once, and challenging, and new, and that combo is almost always a good sign, so I committed to it.
"It's important to continue taking risks in order to grow both your creativity and your future possibilities, to create new avenues and freedoms for yourself, and it also felt like a good time for me to integrate and own everything that I am into one thing, without fragmentation or limitation.
"I needed to come out from telling myself that I always have to be 'guy in a band,' and to release this as my own name." Watch the video below:
Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Releases Solo Video
The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Releases New Video
The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Announces New Release
Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Era Classic Gets All Star Cover- Angus Explains Secret To AC/DC's Longevity- Hookers & Blow Share Led Zeppelin Cover Featuring Frankie Banali- more
RockPile: Neal Smith, Shadow & the Thrill, Limousine Beach and Vicious Rooster
Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed
MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Jack Russell's Great White - Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes
Laura Wilde - Charmed + Dangerous
Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Era Classic Gets All Star Cover
Angus Explains Secret To AC/DC's Longevity
Hookers & Blow Share Led Zeppelin Cover Featuring Frankie Banali
Queen and Adam Lambert Release 'The Show Must Go On' Video
Pink Floyd Stream Syd Barrett Tribute Concert Performance Of 'Arnold Layne'
Robert Plant and Patty Griffin Share Collaboration Cover
Candlebox Stream Brand New Track 'Let Me Down Easy'