Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Releases 'A Pair Of Questions' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-31-2020

Greg Puciato

Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato has released a music video for his song "A Pair Of Questions", that comes from his forthcoming solo album.

Puciato, also known for his work with various other bands, will be releasing his debut solo record, entitled "Child Soldier: Creator Of God", on October 23rd.

He had this to say about the album, "I'd been writing for so many different projects, Dillinger, then The Black Queen, and Killer Be Killed...and I just kept on writing.

"It felt as if I had more to say, but nothing that necessarily filled the script of those bands, so I ended up with something that I found to be intensely personal and super satisfying, but also confusing as far as what to do with it.

"When I realized that it was a solo release, it was sort of an 'oh that's interesting' moment, both terrifying and exciting at once, and challenging, and new, and that combo is almost always a good sign, so I committed to it.

"It's important to continue taking risks in order to grow both your creativity and your future possibilities, to create new avenues and freedoms for yourself, and it also felt like a good time for me to integrate and own everything that I am into one thing, without fragmentation or limitation.

"I needed to come out from telling myself that I always have to be 'guy in a band,' and to release this as my own name." Watch the video below:


