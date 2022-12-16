The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Shares Video From Upcoming Live Release

Album art

The Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato has shared a video for "Deep Set (Live)", which comes from his forthcoming first live album, "11/11/22 Los Angeles".

Greg had this to say about the track and video, "'Deep Set' feels good to lead with. One of my favorite memories of the tracking of Child Soldier: Creator of God were the vocals to this song...incidentally recorded at the same time of year as this show.

"The song was always meant to feel loose and live; the recorded vocal was a front-to-back one-take that we did in a shed in Nick Rowe's (producer and live guitarist) backyard...so bringing it to life onstage with him, and Chris (Hornbrook) for the first time felt like a nice, symbolic full circle."

"You don't get many first shows," says Puciato the concert at Los Angeles' Don Quixote. "Having the ability to properly document one and get high quality audio and video...I didn't wanna regret not doing that. It's gonna be killer to look back at this 100 or even five shows from now and see how much further along the live versions of these songs are.

"When I hear these recordings, I instantly feel transported to that room, that night, with my bandmates onstage and friends and everyone there in attendance. A lot of love and support and passion and hard work and talent in the room.

"I hope it does the same for you if you were there, and resonates as strongly for people who weren't able to attend. I can't wait to do more of this and see everyone again and more of you in other places down the line." Watch the video below:

