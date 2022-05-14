Greg Puciato Shares 'Never Wanted That' Video

The Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato has released a music video for his new single "Never Wanted That", the second taste of his forthcoming solo album.
The new album will be entitled "Mirrorcell", and is set to be released on July 1st. Greg had this to say about the Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera directed video, "This vid was a nice exercise in making do with what you have available to you, or the creative benefits of limitation.
"We filmed this in Baltimore, which was special to me, at like 3 a.m., while on the Cantrell tour. It was really the only time I had. We did multiple whole takes and this was the one.
"Jim and Tony, as usual, did an excellent job. At one point you can see me f*** up the words. I had to learn so many Cantrell songs that I forgot my own goddamned lyrics." Watch the video below:
