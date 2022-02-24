Greg Puciato Teams With Code Orange's Reba Meyers For 'Lowered'

Greg Puciato has shared his new track, "Lowered", which is a duet with Code Orange's Reba Meyers that appears on Greg's forthcoming album, "Mirrorcell" (Out June 17th).
Puciato had this to say about the new song, "When she came to the studio we had like...zero vocals for that song. I had been a little unusually stuck with that one lyrically and as far as vocal phrasings and melodiess.
"Reba and I had such an explosion of musical and personal chemistry right away, and we ended up writing and recording all of the vocals in about six hours. It was one of the purest collaborations I've ever done, in terms of feeling, just really natural and explosive.
"She really blew me away overall. The combined energy was instant. That song turned into something really special because of that energy." Watch the video below:
