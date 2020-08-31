Robert Plant and Patty Griffin Share Collaboration Cover

(hennemusic) Robert Plant is joined by Patty Griffin for a newly-released cover of the 1957 rockabilly classic, "Too Much Alike", ahead of its inclusion on his forthcoming anthology, "Digging Deep: Subterranea."

Originally recorded by Charlie Feathers, the updated version was produced by Plant and guitarist Buddy Miller; it joins "Nothing Takes The Place Of You" and "Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)" as one of three previously-unheard songs featured on the October 2 package.

The limited edition 2CD set presents 30 songs from the rocker's extensive solo career - from his 1982 debut, "Pictures At Eleven", to his eleventh and latest effort, 2017's "Carry Fire."

The anthology follows a "Digging Deep" limited-edition seven-inch singles box set the singer issued last December, which included 16 A-sides and rare B-sides as featured in the first two seasons of Plant's podcast of the same name. here.

