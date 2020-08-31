Robert Plant and Patty Griffin Share Collaboration Cover

(hennemusic) Robert Plant is joined by Patty Griffin for a newly-released cover of the 1957 rockabilly classic, "Too Much Alike", ahead of its inclusion on his forthcoming anthology, "Digging Deep: Subterranea."
Originally recorded by Charlie Feathers, the updated version was produced by Plant and guitarist Buddy Miller; it joins "Nothing Takes The Place Of You" and "Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)" as one of three previously-unheard songs featured on the October 2 package.
The limited edition 2CD set presents 30 songs from the rocker's extensive solo career - from his 1982 debut, "Pictures At Eleven", to his eleventh and latest effort, 2017's "Carry Fire."
The anthology follows a "Digging Deep" limited-edition seven-inch singles box set the singer issued last December, which included 16 A-sides and rare B-sides as featured in the first two seasons of Plant's podcast of the same name. here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Robert Plant Revisits Cover Of Tim Buckley Classic
Robert Plant Revisits 29 Palms On Digging Deep Podcast
Robert Plant Launches New Season Of Digging Deep
Robert Plant Streaming Previously Unreleased Song
Robert Plant Including Unreleases Songs On Digging Deep Collection
Robert Plant In The Studio For 'Shaken 'N' Stirred' Anniversary
Robert Plant Announces U.S. Tour With New Band
Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Music Festival
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Almost Gave Up Music
Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Era Classic Gets All Star Cover- Angus Explains Secret To AC/DC's Longevity- Hookers & Blow Share Led Zeppelin Cover Featuring Frankie Banali- more
RockPile: Neal Smith, Shadow & the Thrill, Limousine Beach and Vicious Rooster
Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed
MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Jack Russell's Great White - Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes
Laura Wilde - Charmed + Dangerous
Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Era Classic Gets All Star Cover
Angus Explains Secret To AC/DC's Longevity
Hookers & Blow Share Led Zeppelin Cover Featuring Frankie Banali
Queen and Adam Lambert Release 'The Show Must Go On' Video
Pink Floyd Stream Syd Barrett Tribute Concert Performance Of 'Arnold Layne'
Robert Plant and Patty Griffin Share Collaboration Cover
Candlebox Stream Brand New Track 'Let Me Down Easy'