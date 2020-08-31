.

Robert Plant and Patty Griffin Share Collaboration Cover

Bruce Henne | 08-31-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Robert Plant

(hennemusic) Robert Plant is joined by Patty Griffin for a newly-released cover of the 1957 rockabilly classic, "Too Much Alike", ahead of its inclusion on his forthcoming anthology, "Digging Deep: Subterranea."

Originally recorded by Charlie Feathers, the updated version was produced by Plant and guitarist Buddy Miller; it joins "Nothing Takes The Place Of You" and "Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)" as one of three previously-unheard songs featured on the October 2 package.

The limited edition 2CD set presents 30 songs from the rocker's extensive solo career - from his 1982 debut, "Pictures At Eleven", to his eleventh and latest effort, 2017's "Carry Fire."

The anthology follows a "Digging Deep" limited-edition seven-inch singles box set the singer issued last December, which included 16 A-sides and rare B-sides as featured in the first two seasons of Plant's podcast of the same name. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Robert Plant and Patty Griffin Share Collaboration Cover

Robert Plant Revisits Cover Of Tim Buckley Classic

Robert Plant Revisits 29 Palms On Digging Deep Podcast

Robert Plant Launches New Season Of Digging Deep

Robert Plant Streaming Previously Unreleased Song

Robert Plant Including Unreleases Songs On Digging Deep Collection

Robert Plant In The Studio For 'Shaken 'N' Stirred' Anniversary

Robert Plant Announces U.S. Tour With New Band

Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Music Festival

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Almost Gave Up Music

More Robert Plant News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Era Classic Gets All Star Cover- Angus Explains Secret To AC/DC's Longevity- Hookers & Blow Share Led Zeppelin Cover Featuring Frankie Banali- more

Reviews

RockPile: Neal Smith, Shadow & the Thrill, Limousine Beach and Vicious Rooster

Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed

MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover

Jack Russell's Great White - Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes

Laura Wilde - Charmed + Dangerous

advertisement
Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Era Classic Gets All Star Cover

Angus Explains Secret To AC/DC's Longevity

Hookers & Blow Share Led Zeppelin Cover Featuring Frankie Banali

Queen and Adam Lambert Release 'The Show Must Go On' Video

Pink Floyd Stream Syd Barrett Tribute Concert Performance Of 'Arnold Layne'

Robert Plant and Patty Griffin Share Collaboration Cover

Singled Out: Kandle's Spell

Candlebox Stream Brand New Track 'Let Me Down Easy'