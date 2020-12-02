Black Veil Brides Announce Alive And Burning 2 Streaming Event

Black Veil Brides have announced a new global streaming event entitled Alive And Burning 2, that will be taking place on December 11th and start at 7PM across four time zones (PST / EST / UK / AUS).
Andy Biersack had this to say, "We are so excited to share Alive and Burning 2 with the world! This show is a collection of some of our favorite songs spanning our entire career as well as the live debut of 'Scarlet Cross.'
"We feel confident that while the pandemic continues to prevent in person live concerts, this show will be a fun experience for any BVB fan. We set out to make a more cinematic streaming show and give the BVB Army something special. We can't wait to unveil it on December 11th".
