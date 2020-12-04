Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song and Announce Album

The Battle at Garden's Gate cover art The Battle at Garden's Gate cover art

Greta Van Fleet are streaming a brand new track called "Age Of Machine" and have also announced that they will be releasing their sophomore album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate", on April 16th of next year.

Frontman Josh Kiszka had this to say about the new track, which is the second single from the upcoming record, "It's very dynamic, lyrically speaking. And that's the human experience. It's much more than pain or fear; it's also beauty. People need people, and love is important."

He said of the album, "There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had, so a lot of contemplation occurred."

Guitarist Jake Kiszka added, "It's reflecting a lot of the world that we've seen, and I think that it's reflecting a lot of personal truth. What Josh does very well with the lyrics is telling ancient tales with a contemporary application."

Drummer Danny Wagner shared, "We realized that while growing up, we had been shielded by many things, and we were unaware of a lot of things. And then we were thrown out into this huge world, and it was a bit of a culture shock at first. But as we started to travel a lot, meet new and different people and experience different cultures, our definition of 'normal' changed."



Bassist Sam Kiszka concluded, "I suppose that everything has changed except what got us here in the first place. Everything - our perception of the world, perception of life itself, what it means to be an artist, what it means to be part of a beautiful, gorgeous society. We've gained a larger understanding of why we're all here." Check out the new song below:

