Steel Panther Postpone Livestream Due To Covid-19

Steel Panther PR Photo/PFA Media Steel Panther PR Photo/PFA Media

Steel Panther have been forced to postpone their livestream event this weekend due to new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Los Angeles, but are tiding fans over with the release of a reworked song.

The band will be announcing the rescheduled livestream date soon. The comedy metal act have shared a reworked version of the song "F 2020" and video for the track.

The band had this to say, "This year has been f***ing tough on everyone. We were excited to hang with you all at Gobblefest this weekend and hopefully have some laughs, but Covid has other plans for us.

"We hope you enjoy the new song in the meantime. It has become an anthem for the band - and not just because we wrote it. Please join us in telling 2020 to suck our collective d..." Watch the video below:

