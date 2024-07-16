Steel Panther Expand 'Feel The Steel' For 15th Anniversary

(PFA) For some folks, 2009 will be remembered as the year pop-legend Michael Jackson passed away, Quentin Tarantino released "Inglourious Basterds" or the year Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released. For everyone else, 2009 will be the year that California metal maestros Steel Panther burst on to the music scene with their debut album Feel The Steel. The spandex-clad quartet took the world by storm with the release of their debut single "Death To All But Metal" - an anthem that called out the evils of the pop music world while shouting the anthemic line "Heavy Metal's back." Songs like "Asian Hooker," "Community Property" and "Girl From Oklahoma" won over fans and critics alike.

The debut album also featured guest appearances by Corey Taylor of Slipknot, M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness, and Scott Ian of Anthrax. The BBC reviewed the album upon original release stating: "Quite simply, Feel The Steel is an utter feelgood masterpiece."

The 15th Anniversary Edition features two tracks that were only released on the original Japanese import: "You Don't Make Me Feel Dumb" and "I Want Your Tits." The album was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Corey Taylor) and sounds as timeless today as it did when originally released on June 8, 2009. Feel The Steel - 15TH Anniversary Edition will be released worldwide on November 15TH.

Fans can order Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary Edition in various configurations at www.SteelPanther.com including CD, vinyl, a cassette version (available via Steel Panther website only) and exclusive merch designs. All pre-orders via the band's website will receive exclusive digital content not available anywhere else. More information on that will be available in the future as the band searches their numerous vaults and drug dealer's apartments for bonus material.

To celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the album, Steel Panther will be heading out on the - you guessed it - Feel The Steel 15THAnniversary Tour. The tour will kick off in Huntington, NY on November 20th and will run through December 13th where it will wrap up in Orlando, FL. The tour will make stops in Boston, MA (November 23rd), Detroit, MI (November 29th) and Atlanta, GA (December 10th) among others.

The track listing for Feel The Steel - 15TH Anniversary Edition is:

1) Death To All But Metal

2) Asian Hooker

3) Community Property

4) Eyes Of A Panther

5) Fat Girl (Thar She Blows)

6) Eatin' Ain't Cheatin'

7) Party All Day (F@#k All Night)

8) Turn Out The Lights

9) Stripper Girl

10) The Shocker

11) Girl From Oklahoma

12) You Don't Make Me Feel Dumb (Bonus Track: Originally Available in Japan Only)

13) I Want Your Tits (Bonus Track: Originally Available in Japan Only)

Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary Tour Dates:

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Friday, November 29, 2024 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Saturday, November 30, 2024 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Friday, December 6, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Saturday, December 7, 2024 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Thursday, December 12, 2024 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Friday, December 13, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

Previously Announced Steel Panther Tour Dates

Friday, August 23, 2024 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City *

Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's *

Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's *

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live *

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork *

Friday, August 30, 2024 - Portland, ME - Aura *

Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Bar Harbor, ME - Criterion Theatre *

Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Albany, NY - Empire Live *

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center *

Friday, September, 6, 2024 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall *

Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre *

Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre *

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Destin, FL - Club LA *

Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room *

Friday, September 13, 2024 - Augusta, GA - The Miller *

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan's Live *

Friday, October 18, 2024 - Perth, AU - Metro City

Monday, October 21, 2024 - Adelaide, AU - AEC Theatre

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - Sydney, AU - Hordern Pavilion

Thursday, October 24, 2024 - Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday, October 26, 2024 - Melbourne, AU - Margaret Court Arena

* Featuring Opener Jason Charles Miller

