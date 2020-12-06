Blackmore's Night Share 'O Little Town Of Bethlehem' Lyric Video

Blackmore's Night are celebrating the release of their new Christmas EP, "Here We Come A-Caroling" by sharing a lyric video for the track "O Little Town Of Bethlehem".

The group, led by Deep Purple and Rainbow legend Ritchie Blackmore and his wife Candance Night, release the new four track EP this past Friday, (December 4th).

The EP has been released digitally, as a limited edition CD digipak and a special Limited Edition 10" Translucent Green Vinyl. It features the following tracks: "Here We Come A-Caroling", "It Came Upon A Midnight Clear", "O Little Town Of Bethlehem", and "Silent Night".

Watch the lyric video below:

