Blackmore's Night are celebrating the release of their new Christmas EP, "Here We Come A-Caroling" by sharing a lyric video for the track "O Little Town Of Bethlehem".
The group, led by Deep Purple and Rainbow legend Ritchie Blackmore and his wife Candance Night, release the new four track EP this past Friday, (December 4th).
The EP has been released digitally, as a limited edition CD digipak and a special Limited Edition 10" Translucent Green Vinyl. It features the following tracks: "Here We Come A-Caroling", "It Came Upon A Midnight Clear", "O Little Town Of Bethlehem", and "Silent Night".
Watch the lyric video below:
Blackmore's Night Share New Christmas Song 'Here We Come A-Caroling'
Blackmore's Night Announce Summer Tour Dates
Wolfgang Van Halen Received An Outpouring Of Love- Metallica And ZZ Top Stars Lead Fleetwood Mac Tribute Cover- Alice Cooper Leads Operation Monster Beach Lineup- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
Wolfgang Van Halen Received An Outpouring Of Love
Metallica And ZZ Top Stars Lead Fleetwood Mac Tribute Cover
Alice Cooper Leads Operation Monster Beach Lineup
Monsters Of Rock Celebrate Randy Rhoads With Special
Blackmore's Night Share 'O Little Town Of Bethlehem' Lyric Video
Trivium's Matt Heafy Teams With Jared Dines For New EP
Styx Frontman and Stuck On Planet Earth Team For Christmas Rocker
Queensryche Singer Todd La Torre Announces Solo Album