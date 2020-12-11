Blackmore's Night Share New Song 'Once Upon December'

Blackmore's Night have released a lyric video for their new track "Once Upon December". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Nature's Light", which is set to be released on On March 12th, 2021.
Candice Night had this to say about the upcoming record, "The story of 'Nature's Light' is the story of nature being the true queen and the simplicity and magic of everyday miracles that happen right before your eyes.
"If you feel stagnant or repressed in your surroundings, it is important to take a break from the mundane and go where your heart leads you. It allows you to recharge and begin again with fresh and renewed energy.
"For some it is the ocean, for some the woods, for some feeling the sun on your face. Our music is an escape from the stress and pressure of modern times. Journey back through time with us, to a simpler, magical time where music enters your heart and soul." Watch the video below:
