Blackmore's Night Expand Christmas Album For 2 Disc Reissue

Blackmore's Night (Candice Night and Ritchie Blackmore) have announced a special expanded reissue of their Christmas album, "Winter Carols".

The new version will be released November 19th digitally and also as a special high-quality 2CD Digipak Edition. It has been remastered and will include four tracks that were previously unavailable in this format: "Here We Come A-Caroling", "It Came Upon A Midnight Clear", "O Little Town Of Bethlehem" and "Silent Night".

The reissue will also feature a brand-new song, "Coventry Carol", which is an English Christmas carol dating back to the 16th century with additional lyrics by award Candice and new musical arrangements by Ritchie. It is available for preorder here (paid link). See the tracklisting below:

Winter Carols 2021 Edition

CD 1:1. Coventry Carol2. Deck The Halls3. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen4. O Christmas Tree5. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / O Come All Ye Faithful6. I Saw Three Ships7. Winter (Basse Dance)8. Ding Dong Merrily On High9. Ma-O-Tzur10. Good King Wenceslas11. Simple Gifts (Lord Of The Dance)12. We Three Kings13. Wish You Were Here (2021)14. Emmanuel15. Christmas Eve16. We Wish You A Merry Christmas

CD 2:

1. Crowning Of The King

2. Here We Come A-Caroling

3. It Came Upon A Midnight Clear

4. O Little Town Of Bethlehem

5. Silent Night

6. Christmas Eve (2013 Version)

7. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / O Come All Ye Faithful (Live From Minstrel Hall)

8. Emmanuel (Live From Minstrel Hall)

9. We Three Kings (Live From Minstrel Hall)

10. Ma-O-Tzur (Live From Minstrel Hall)

11. Good King Wenceslas (Live From Minstrel Hall)

