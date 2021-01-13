Blackmore's Night Announce New Album 'Nature's Light'

Cover art courtesy Kayos

Blackmore's Night have announced that they will be released their first new studio album in six years. The record will be entitled "Nature's Light" and it will be hitting stores on March 12th.

"Nature's Light" is the eleventh studio album from Blackmore's Night, which is spearheaded by Deep Purple and Rainbow legend Ritchie Blackmore and his wife Candice Night.

They will be offering the record in various formats including digitally, on CD, as well as a 180g 1LP Gatefold on Black Vinyl, and a limited edition

(CD, Digital, and 180g 1LP Gatefold on Black Vinyl, a limited edition limited heavyweight 1LP Gatefold Edition on Yellow Vinyl.

There will also be a "Nature's Light" limited edition package in 2CD Hardcover Mediabook that will include a bonus CD of selected songs from the band's back catalogue. See the standard tracklisting below:

Nature's Light Tracklisting

1.) Once Upon December2.) Four Winds3.) Feather In The Wind4.) Darker Shade Of Black (Instrumental)5.) The Twisted Oak6.) Nature's Light7.) Der Letzte Musketier (Instrumental)8.) Wish You Were Here (2021)9.) Going To The Faire10.) Second Element

