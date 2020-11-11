Blackmore's Night Share New Christmas Song 'Here We Come A-Caroling'

Blackmore's Night have released a lyric video for their new rendition of the Christmas "Here We Come A-Caroling", which is the title track to their forthcoming EP.
The new 4-track effort from the legendary Deep Purple and Rainbow guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and his wife and collaborate Candice Night is scheduled to arrive on December 4th, 2020.
"Here We Come A-Caroling" will be offered in various formats including digitally, a limited edition CD digipak, as well as a limited edition 10" translucent green vinyl version. Watch the lyric video below:
