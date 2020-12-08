David Bowie Rarity Performance Streaming Online

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team are streaming audio of a performance of his 1993 rarity, "Strangers When We Meet", from a recently-released 1995 concert in Birmingham, UK.
Bowie re-recorded the song from "The Buddha Of Suburbia" soundtrack record for his 19th album, "Outside", and delivered it on the set's companion tour - as captured on "No Trendy Réchauffé (Live Birmingham 95)."
The event marked the final show of the Outside tour and was the first night of a five night festival promoted as "The Big Twix Mix Show." The live package is the second project in a six-part series of 1990s concert recordings billed as "Brilliant Live Adventures (1995-1999)."
The series - which sees albums issued individually, on vinyl and CD - was launched with the October 30 release of "Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)". Check out the song here.
