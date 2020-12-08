David Bowie Rarity Performance Streaming Online

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team are streaming audio of a performance of his 1993 rarity, "Strangers When We Meet", from a recently-released 1995 concert in Birmingham, UK.

Bowie re-recorded the song from "The Buddha Of Suburbia" soundtrack record for his 19th album, "Outside", and delivered it on the set's companion tour - as captured on "No Trendy Réchauffé (Live Birmingham 95)."

The event marked the final show of the Outside tour and was the first night of a five night festival promoted as "The Big Twix Mix Show." The live package is the second project in a six-part series of 1990s concert recordings billed as "Brilliant Live Adventures (1995-1999)."

The series - which sees albums issued individually, on vinyl and CD - was launched with the October 30 release of "Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)". Check out the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

David Bowie Birmingham Live Album Set For Release

Joe Elliott, Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan Lead David Bowie Tribute Livestream Lineup

David Bowie Live Album Series Announced

Singled Out: Movie Club's Rainshadow (Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Pink)

David Bowie's 'The Man Who Sold The World' 50th Anniversary Edition Coming

David Bowie's 'Young Americans' Set For 45th Anniversary Gold Vinyl Edition

Rare David Bowie Live Video Released

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Stream David Bowie Cover

David Bowie Track From Unreleased Live Album Streaming





More David Bowie News



