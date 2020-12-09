Black Veil Brides Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Scarlet Cross'

Black Veil Brides have shared a behind-the-scenes clip from "Scarlet Cross", their latest music video and single from their forthcoming "The Phantom Tomorrow" album.

The band will release the new concept album next year which is based around the antihero character "The Blackbird" and a group of societal outcasts known as simply as "The Phantom Tomorrow".

The group head this to say, "We are incredibly excited to share not only this new song 'Scarlet Cross', but also our vision for the world of 'The Phantom Tomorrow' and its characters.

"We are in the final stages of writing for this record and have begun work on our forthcoming 'The Phantom Tomorrow' graphic novel. We intend to continue to share elements of the story in the coming months and can't wait for everyone to see what we have been working on!" Watch the behind-the-scenes video below:

