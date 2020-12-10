Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has released a new animated music video and also announced a special limited edition Christmas vinyl edition of his "Origins Vol. 2" album.
The new limited release comes on translucent ruby red and emerald green vinyl and includes the option to receive a Christmas card signed by Ace Frehley and can be ordered here.
Ace celebrated the release announcement by sharing an animated video for his take on the Beatles classic "I'm Down" that features guest guitars by John 5. Watch the video below:
KISS' Gene Simmons Saved Ace Frehley's Life Multiple Times
Ace Frehley Attempted Reunion With KISS Bandmate Peter Criss On Origins
Ace Frehley Will Reunite With KISS For A Price
Ace Frehley Already Has Songs Written For Next Album
Ace Frehley and John 5 Rock Beatles Classic
Ace Frehley Releases Space Truckin' Video and Reveals Album Details
Ace Frehley Previews His Take On Deep Purple Classic
All-Star Ace Frehley Tribute To Be Streamed Live This Week
Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plans
Greta Van Fleet Release 'Age Of Machine' Video- Ace Frehley Gets Animated With John 5 For Beatles Classic- Rolling Stones Announce Limited Edition Red Vinyl- Tom Petty- more
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
Dierks Bentley Releases Fun New 'Gone' Video
Twenty One Pilots Surprise Fans With 'Christmas Saves The Year'
Liam Gallagher Releases 'All You're Dreaming Of' Video
Witherfall Share New Song 'Another Face'
Former Dire Straits Guitarist Jack Sonni Launches Planet Jack
Greta Van Fleet Release 'Age Of Machine' Video
Ace Frehley Gets Animated With John 5 For Beatles Classic
Rolling Stones Announce Limited Edition Red Vinyl