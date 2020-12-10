Ace Frehley Gets Animated With John 5 For Beatles Classic

Special edition promo Special edition promo

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has released a new animated music video and also announced a special limited edition Christmas vinyl edition of his "Origins Vol. 2" album.

The new limited release comes on translucent ruby red and emerald green vinyl and includes the option to receive a Christmas card signed by Ace Frehley and can be ordered here.

Ace celebrated the release announcement by sharing an animated video for his take on the Beatles classic "I'm Down" that features guest guitars by John 5. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

KISS' Gene Simmons Saved Ace Frehley's Life Multiple Times

Ace Frehley Attempted Reunion With KISS Bandmate Peter Criss On Origins

Ace Frehley Will Reunite With KISS For A Price

Ace Frehley Already Has Songs Written For Next Album

Ace Frehley and John 5 Rock Beatles Classic

Ace Frehley Releases Space Truckin' Video and Reveals Album Details

Ace Frehley Previews His Take On Deep Purple Classic

All-Star Ace Frehley Tribute To Be Streamed Live This Week

Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plans





More Ace Frehley News



