Ace Frehley Gets Animated With John 5 For Beatles Classic

Keavin Wiggins | 12-10-2020

Ace Frehley Gets Animated With John 5 For Beatles ClassicSpecial edition promo

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has released a new animated music video and also announced a special limited edition Christmas vinyl edition of his "Origins Vol. 2" album.

The new limited release comes on translucent ruby red and emerald green vinyl and includes the option to receive a Christmas card signed by Ace Frehley and can be ordered here.

Ace celebrated the release announcement by sharing an animated video for his take on the Beatles classic "I'm Down" that features guest guitars by John 5. Watch the video below:




