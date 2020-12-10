Greta Van Fleet Release 'Age Of Machine' Video

Greta Van Fleet have released a music video for their new single "Age of Machine". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "The Battle at Garden's Gate," which is due on April 16, 2021.
The band co-directed the clip with Matthew Daniel Siskin and here is the official synopsis: "The video creates a new universe filled with symbolism and open to interpretation, with whispers of reflections on modernism.
"It is a response, a tiny piece of art in a very large conversation - four brothers and friends who spend very little time online, filled with questions - where is technology taking us, what does it all mean, and what are we trading in exchange?
"The video addresses the crumbling beauty around us, but leaves the final significance to the viewer - whether that narrative be focused on climate, industrialism, intimacy, self confidence, tradition, humanity itself, or otherwise. The only clear concept in the video is that the band chooses life." Watch the video below:
