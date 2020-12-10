Greta Van Fleet Release 'Age Of Machine' Video

Photo courtesy HER Photo courtesy HER

Greta Van Fleet have released a music video for their new single "Age of Machine". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "The Battle at Garden's Gate," which is due on April 16, 2021.

The band co-directed the clip with Matthew Daniel Siskin and here is the official synopsis: "The video creates a new universe filled with symbolism and open to interpretation, with whispers of reflections on modernism.

"It is a response, a tiny piece of art in a very large conversation - four brothers and friends who spend very little time online, filled with questions - where is technology taking us, what does it all mean, and what are we trading in exchange?

"The video addresses the crumbling beauty around us, but leaves the final significance to the viewer - whether that narrative be focused on climate, industrialism, intimacy, self confidence, tradition, humanity itself, or otherwise. The only clear concept in the video is that the band chooses life." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV

Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song and Announce Album

Greta Van Fleet Return With New Song and Video 'My Way Soon'

Greta Van Fleet Grammy Museum Event To Stream Online

Greta Van Fleet Changing Direction On New Album 2019 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Sings Praises Of Greta Van Fleet and The Struts 2019 In Review

Greta Van Fleet Rock Saturday Night Live Debut 2019 In Review

Greta Van Fleet Looking To Take Next Step With New Album

Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song 'Always There'





More Greta Van Fleet News



