Liam Gallagher Releases 'All You're Dreaming Of' Video

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is streaming a video for his new single, "All You're Dreaming Of." All proceeds from the single will go to the UK charity Action For Children, which works to improve life for children in the region.
Directed by Anthony Byrne, the clip is for the tune the former Oasis singer describes as "a timeless track and perfect for this time of year. Considering the year that we've all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope. Bing Crosby would have been proud. Merry Christmas."
Footage of a recent live performance of the song was recently featured on an episode of NBC-TV's Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon; it was filmed as part of the rocker's December 5 livestream concert, "Down By The River Thames", which saw Gallagher and his band playing on a barge floating down the iconic UK waterway. Watch the video here.
