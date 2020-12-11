Greta Van Fleet's The Late Show Performance Goes Online

Video still Video still

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet performed their single, "My Way, Soon", on the December 8 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and video of the jam has been shared online.

The song delivered the first preview of the band's forthcoming album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate", when it first surfaced in early October; it has just been followed by a second new track, "Age Of Machine."

Due April 16, 2021, the follow-up to the group's 2018 debut, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army", was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin.

"There are definitely Biblical references," singer Josh Kiszka tells Rolling Stone. "Not just in the title, but throughout the entire album...This is a world with the ancient civilizations in it, just like our own parallel universe, really. It's an analogy. Each song is a theme. A magnification of different cultures and civilizations inside of this world searching for some kind of salvation or enlightenment." Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Greta Van Fleet Release 'Age Of Machine' Video

Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV

Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song and Announce Album

Greta Van Fleet Return With New Song and Video 'My Way Soon'

Greta Van Fleet Grammy Museum Event To Stream Online

Greta Van Fleet Changing Direction On New Album 2019 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Sings Praises Of Greta Van Fleet and The Struts 2019 In Review

Greta Van Fleet Rock Saturday Night Live Debut 2019 In Review

Greta Van Fleet Looking To Take Next Step With New Album





More Greta Van Fleet News



