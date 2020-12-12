The Kinks Stream Unreleased Track From Lola 50th Anniversary Reissue

(hennemusic) The Kinks are streaming a previously-unreleased alternate take on "This Time Tomorrow", a track from the newly-issued 50th anniversary edition of "Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround, Part One."
The country-tinged song features Ray Davies' Dobro resonator on the 2020 mix, which incorporates the instrumental version and was remixed from the original master tapes by Davies and Matt Jaggar at Konk Studios in London this past summer.
The 50th anniversary reissues of the band's eighth studio record include the remastered album alongside studio outtakes, demo recordings, BBC performances, and previously unreleased material.
"The album is a celebration of artistic freedom (including my own) and the right for anyone to be gender free if one wishes," says Ray Davies. "The secret is to be a good and trusting person and friend." Stream the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
The Kinks In The Studio For 'Lola' 50th Anniversary
The Kinks Stream New Animated Video For Classic Track 'Lola'
The Kinks Preview Expanded Lola 50th Anniversary Reissues
The Kinks Share Video Preview For Arthur 50th Anniversary Reissue
The Kinks stream 2019 Mix From Arthur 50th Anniversary Reissue
The Kinks Stream 'Shangri-La' 2019 Mix
The Kinks Announce Arthur 50th Anniversary Edition Reissues
The Kinks' Dave Davies Announces US Spring Tour
The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968 2018 In Review
Sammy Hagar & the Circle Stream Bowie Cover and Announce Album- Neal Schon Revisits Journey's 'Lights' For New Solo Album- Alice Cooper Shares New Song- more
Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
Sammy Hagar & the Circle Stream Bowie Cover and Announce Album
Neal Schon Revisits Journey's 'Lights' For New Solo Album
Alice Cooper Shares New Song 'Our Love Will Change The World'
Transatlantic Release 'The World We Used To Know' Video
Bruce Springsteen's The Tonight Show Appearance Goes Online
The Kinks Stream Unreleased Track From Lola 50th Anniversary Reissue
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Streams Debut Solo Single 'Darkened Majesty'
Singled Out: Corey Pavlosky's Out Of My Head