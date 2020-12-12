The Kinks Stream Unreleased Track From Lola 50th Anniversary Reissue

(hennemusic) The Kinks are streaming a previously-unreleased alternate take on "This Time Tomorrow", a track from the newly-issued 50th anniversary edition of "Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround, Part One."

The country-tinged song features Ray Davies' Dobro resonator on the 2020 mix, which incorporates the instrumental version and was remixed from the original master tapes by Davies and Matt Jaggar at Konk Studios in London this past summer.

The 50th anniversary reissues of the band's eighth studio record include the remastered album alongside studio outtakes, demo recordings, BBC performances, and previously unreleased material.

"The album is a celebration of artistic freedom (including my own) and the right for anyone to be gender free if one wishes," says Ray Davies. "The secret is to be a good and trusting person and friend." Stream the song here.

