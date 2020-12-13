.

Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic 2020 In Review

Michael Angulia | 12-13-2020

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic was a top 20 story of Jan. 2020: (hennemusic) The Foo Fighters cover an Ace Frehley classic and revisit material from their self-titled 1995 debut album on "00959525", the latest EP from the band's ongoing archive series.

Four studio tracks - "Winnebago", "Podunk, "How I Miss You" and a cover of Ace Frehley's 1978 track, "Ozone" - were all previously issued as b-sides of singles from the record, while the 2019 EP is rounded out with live performances of "Floaty" and "Alone + Easy Target" from a BBC Evening Session four months after the debut's release.

Previewed by the lead single, "This Is A Call", "Foo Fighters" was a Top 10 album in several countries while reaching No. 23 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the region.

The Foo Fighters are currently recording the follow-up to 2017's "Concrete And Gold" and will next be seen at Virginia Beach, VA's Something In The Water festival in late April. Stream the new EP here.




