.

Puscifer Release 'Bedlamite' Music Video

Keavin Wiggins | 12-13-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Puscifer Release 'Bedlamite' Music Video
Screenshot courtesy Speak Easy

Puscifer have released a music video for their track "Bedlamite". The song comes from the acclaimed band's brand new studio album "Existential Reckoning".

The new video features footage that was captured during the band's recent livestream event, “Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti,” that was captured the heart of the Arizona desert.

Frontman Maynard James Keenan had this to say, “Sometimes wisdom can come to us from the most unexpected places. Occasionally we find the simple reassuring words of the Buddha flowing through the mouth of a child or an old drunk uncle. Just gotta be ready to hear them. #wibble” Watch the video below:




Related Stories


Puscifer Release 'Bedlamite' Music Video

Puscifer Release 'Theorem' Video

Puscifer To Play Special Existential Reckoning Livestream

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Dealing With Covid-19 Infection After Effects

Puscifer Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

Puscifer Release 'Apocalyptical' Single and Video



More Puscifer News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Music Icon Charley Pride Dies From Covid-19 Complications- Pearl Jam And Foo Fighters Stars Shares Songs From New Project- Puscifer Release 'Bedlamite' Video- more

Reviews

Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM

Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul

The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party

advertisement
Latest News

Music Icon Charley Pride Dies From Covid-19 Complications

Pearl Jam And Foo Fighters Stars Shares Songs From New Project

Puscifer Release 'Bedlamite' Music Video

Tim McGraw Shares 'It Wasn't His Child' Video

Saxon Release Video For Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black'

Neil Young Offers Free Access To Neil Young Archives

Rush Legend Neil Peart Dead At 67 2020 In Review

David Lee Roth Mixed Van Halen And Solo Classics At Vegas Kickoff 2020 In Review