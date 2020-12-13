Puscifer Release 'Bedlamite' Music Video

Puscifer have released a music video for their track "Bedlamite". The song comes from the acclaimed band's brand new studio album "Existential Reckoning".
The new video features footage that was captured during the band's recent livestream event, “Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti,” that was captured the heart of the Arizona desert.
Frontman Maynard James Keenan had this to say, “Sometimes wisdom can come to us from the most unexpected places. Occasionally we find the simple reassuring words of the Buddha flowing through the mouth of a child or an old drunk uncle. Just gotta be ready to hear them. #wibble” Watch the video below:
