Steven Adler Grateful For Guns N' Roses Reunion 2020 In Review

Steven Adler Grateful For Guns N' Roses Reunion was a top 20 story of Jan. 2020: Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler believed that he would be invited to join the band for more shows on their blockbuster reunion tour but he is grateful for shows he did take part in.
Adler joined his former bandmates, Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan at several shows on the Not In This Lifetime reunion tour in 2016 and was asked about the experience during an interview with Lazer 103.3 in Des Moines.
Steven responded, "It was so amazing. I thought for sure that Axl and Slash and Duff were gonna go, 'We've gotta bring Steve in more often.' But they didn't. And that's okay. Like Freddie Mercury said, 'One year loved is better than a lifetime alone.'"
