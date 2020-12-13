.

Tim McGraw Shares 'It Wasn't His Child' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 12-13-2020

Single art courtesy fcc

Tim McGraw has released a video of his performance of “It Wasn’t His Child” from the CMA Country Christmas, which he has just released as a new single.

The special will be rebroadcast on December 21th at 10/9c on ABC. McGraw originally performed the Skip Ewing Christmas classic at the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, Norway.

Tim had this to say, “It’s been a crazy year and we’ve worked hard to put out music, knowing how much it can mean and provide solace in difficult times.

“This is our final chance to thank everyone for sticking with us this year and more importantly, provide some Christmas spirit to you this holiday season.” Watch the video below:




