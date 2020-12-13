Tim McGraw has released a video of his performance of “It Wasn’t His Child” from the CMA Country Christmas, which he has just released as a new single.
The special will be rebroadcast on December 21th at 10/9c on ABC. McGraw originally performed the Skip Ewing Christmas classic at the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, Norway.
Tim had this to say, “It’s been a crazy year and we’ve worked hard to put out music, knowing how much it can mean and provide solace in difficult times.
“This is our final chance to thank everyone for sticking with us this year and more importantly, provide some Christmas spirit to you this holiday season.” Watch the video below:
Tim McGraw Announces Special 'Here On Earth Experience'
Tim McGraw Releases 'Here On Earth' Video
Tim McGraw To Celebrate Mother's Day With New Single
Tim McGraw Announces Here On Earth Summer Tour
Tim McGraw Collapses During Performance At Music Festival
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight
Music Icon Charley Pride Dies From Covid-19 Complications- Pearl Jam And Foo Fighters Stars Shares Songs From New Project- Puscifer Release 'Bedlamite' Video- more
Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
Music Icon Charley Pride Dies From Covid-19 Complications
Pearl Jam And Foo Fighters Stars Shares Songs From New Project
Puscifer Release 'Bedlamite' Music Video
Tim McGraw Shares 'It Wasn't His Child' Video
Saxon Release Video For Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black'
Neil Young Offers Free Access To Neil Young Archives
Rush Legend Neil Peart Dead At 67 2020 In Review
David Lee Roth Mixed Van Halen And Solo Classics At Vegas Kickoff 2020 In Review