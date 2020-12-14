Brett Young Delivers His Version Of 'Silver Bells'

Brett Young has shared a lyric video for his just released rendition of the Christmas classic "Silver Bells". He released the track as a digital single this past Friday, December 11th.
He had the following to say about his new take on the song, "Aside from 'Silver Bells' being one of the most well-known classic Christmas songs, its specifically always been one of my favorites.
"I think a song that's able to lend itself to so many different versions is a special thing and this one seems to be extremely versatile. Also, it just makes me happy when it comes on and that's what Christmas is all about." Watch the lyric video below:
