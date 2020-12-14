Epica and Apocalyptica Postpone Tour Due To Pandemic

Epica and Apocalyptica have announced that they have been forced to once again postpone their Epic Apocalypse Tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.
The trek, featuring support from Wheel, is now scheduled to take place in early 2022 with dates across Europe and the UK stretching from January 6th through March 20th.
Apocalyptica had this to say, "Of course we are very sad about the fact that we have to postpone the Epic Apocalypse Tour again, but looking at the current situation, there is no other option. We are very much looking forward to playing this tour together with the amazing people from Epica, and to finally being back on stage again!"
Simone Simons added, "Third time's a charm! Our new tour dates are now official! We promise you all that it will be worth the wait! We can't wait to be up on the metal stages again with our friends from Apocalyptica. See you very soon! Stay safe and stay metal ;)" See the dates below:
06.01.2022 DE Leipzig - Haus Auensee
07.01.2022 DE Berlin - Columbiahalle
08.01.2022 PL Gdansk - B90
09.01.2022 PL Warsaw - Progresja
11.01.2022 AT Vienna - Gasometer
12.01.2022 CZ Brno - Hala vodova
13.01.2022 HU Budapest - Barba Negra
15.01.2022 DE Munich - Tonhalle
16.01.2022 IT Milan - Fabrique
17.01.2022 CH Lausanne - Metropole
18.01.2022 CH Zurich - Komplex
20.01.2022 DE Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
21.01.2022 DE Ludwigsburg - MHP Arena
22.01.2022 LU Luxembourg - Den Atelier
23.01.2022 DE Hannover - Capitol
25.02.2022 FI Helsinki - IceHall
27.02.2022 NO Oslo - Sentrum
28.02.2022 SE Stockholm - Berns
02.03.2022 DK Copenhagen - Amager Bio
03.03.2022 DE Hamburg - Docks
04.03.2022 NL Amsterdam - AFAS Live
05.03.2022 DE Cologne - Carlswerk Victoria
07.03.2022 BE Brussel - Ancienne Belgique
08.03.2022 UK Nottingham - Rock City
09.03.2022 UK Glasgow - O2 Academy
10.03.2022 UK Manchester - Academy
12.03.2022 UK Bristol - O2 Academy
13.03.2022 UK London - Roundhouse
14.03.2022 FR Paris - Zenith
15.03.2022 FR Toulouse - Bikini
17.03.2022 ES Barcelona - Razzmatazz 1
18.03.2022 ES Murcia - Gamma
19.03.2022 ES Madrid - La Riviera
20.03.2022 PO Lisbon - Coliseum
