Epica and Apocalyptica Postpone Tour Due To Pandemic

Epica and Apocalyptica have announced that they have been forced to once again postpone their Epic Apocalypse Tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The trek, featuring support from Wheel, is now scheduled to take place in early 2022 with dates across Europe and the UK stretching from January 6th through March 20th.

Apocalyptica had this to say, "Of course we are very sad about the fact that we have to postpone the Epic Apocalypse Tour again, but looking at the current situation, there is no other option. We are very much looking forward to playing this tour together with the amazing people from Epica, and to finally being back on stage again!"



Simone Simons added, "Third time's a charm! Our new tour dates are now official! We promise you all that it will be worth the wait! We can't wait to be up on the metal stages again with our friends from Apocalyptica. See you very soon! Stay safe and stay metal ;)" See the dates below:

06.01.2022 DE Leipzig - Haus Auensee

07.01.2022 DE Berlin - Columbiahalle

08.01.2022 PL Gdansk - B90

09.01.2022 PL Warsaw - Progresja

11.01.2022 AT Vienna - Gasometer

12.01.2022 CZ Brno - Hala vodova

13.01.2022 HU Budapest - Barba Negra

15.01.2022 DE Munich - Tonhalle

16.01.2022 IT Milan - Fabrique

17.01.2022 CH Lausanne - Metropole

18.01.2022 CH Zurich - Komplex

20.01.2022 DE Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

21.01.2022 DE Ludwigsburg - MHP Arena

22.01.2022 LU Luxembourg - Den Atelier

23.01.2022 DE Hannover - Capitol

25.02.2022 FI Helsinki - IceHall

27.02.2022 NO Oslo - Sentrum

28.02.2022 SE Stockholm - Berns

02.03.2022 DK Copenhagen - Amager Bio

03.03.2022 DE Hamburg - Docks

04.03.2022 NL Amsterdam - AFAS Live

05.03.2022 DE Cologne - Carlswerk Victoria

07.03.2022 BE Brussel - Ancienne Belgique

08.03.2022 UK Nottingham - Rock City

09.03.2022 UK Glasgow - O2 Academy

10.03.2022 UK Manchester - Academy

12.03.2022 UK Bristol - O2 Academy

13.03.2022 UK London - Roundhouse

14.03.2022 FR Paris - Zenith

15.03.2022 FR Toulouse - Bikini

17.03.2022 ES Barcelona - Razzmatazz 1

18.03.2022 ES Murcia - Gamma

19.03.2022 ES Madrid - La Riviera

20.03.2022 PO Lisbon - Coliseum



