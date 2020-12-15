Sharon Osbourne Battling Covid-19

Social media capture

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon has revealed that she is suffering from Covid-19 coronavirus and is currently in isolation after a short hospitalization.

She also shared that Ozzy has tested negative for the virus. She shared the new via Twitter. She tweeted, "I wanted to share I've tested positive for Covid 19.

"After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while 'The Talk' is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy."

Ozzy shared in an interview with Apple Music Hits earlier this year how he is leery of the Covid-19 vaccine, "You can give me anything, but I'm not gonna be number one on that f***ing new vaccine. I don't know want to be the first one to wake up with a set of f***ing antlers in the morning."

