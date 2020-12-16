Marillion Reveal Details For New Album

Marillion have released a zoom interview video where they discuss the program that they are making on their forthcoming studio album with their manager Lucy Jordache.

Mark Kelly explains, "Since the lockdown we've been intensively jamming for an hour a day, sometimes two, but we've got to the stage where we've arranged quite a few of those jams into about 30-35 different things.

"Over the last few days, we've selected our 10 favourites, each of us in secret, and we've shared it all with [producer Michael Hunter], and then from that he's going to say, 'Right, okay, these are the things that we all get excited about and we're all going to work on over the next few months that will hopefully take shape as an album."

Steve 'H" Hogarth said of the lyrics, "I did set out deliberately to try and not write anything about the pandemic or about what it's done to all of us because I just figured that every other artist on Earth is doing that now.

"By the time we get this record out, even if it's not the last thing anyone wants to hear now, it certainly will be by the time we get this album out so I was avoiding it at all costs.

"Having said that, I found it crept in; I just couldn't stop it. I'm writing about how I feel, what I see in the world - which is what I've always written about - so I found it creeping in against my will so there will be references in it but I think you'll have to look for them. To make an honest statement in 2020 about anything without it creeping in would be dishonest because it's in the back of all of our minds." Watch the full interview below:

