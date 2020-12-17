Dave Grohl Recorded New Foo Fighters Vocals In Bathtub

Band's social media post

Dave Grohl says that the Foo Fighters finished work on their new studio album, "Medicine At Midnight", early in the year, but the pandemic shut everything down.

The former Nirvana star also confirmed that he recorded his vocals for the record in a bathtub after hinting at the fact back in January when the band shared a photo via social media of a microphone on a stand in a bathtub with the caption "Come on in, the mater's fine".

Grohl told Q104.3 about having the album ready to go before the lockdowns hit, "We started this, I think, in maybe September last year, and we were finished by January, February.

"We were totally done - mixed, mastered, ready to go. Artwork was done, T-shirts were being made, equipment was on the trucks - we were good to go. And then everything just kind of shut down."

Dave also explained how they recorded the record and confirmed recording his vocals in a bathtub. He said, "We moved into this funky old house in my neighborhood, built a studio in the upstairs bedroom. Recorded the drums in the living room, the guitars were in the bedroom. I did the vocals in the bathroom next to the toilet." Watch the full interview below:

