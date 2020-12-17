Judas Priest's K.K. Downing and Ripper Owens Form New Band 2020 In Review

Band promo photo

Judas Priest's K.K. Downing and Ripper Owens Form New Band was a top 20 story of Feb. 2020: Founding Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing has stayed true to his word. Last year he suggested that he may form a new band to mark the 50th anniversary of Judas Priest and he has now recruited some former members to do so.

The new outfit is called K.K's Priest and also features former Judas Priest members Tim "Ripper" Owens and Les Binks, along with A.J. Mills (Hostile) and Tony Newton (Voodoo Six).

K.K. had this to say in the announcement, "Forging ahead with KK's PRIEST was not only inevitable, but was essential for me to perform and deliver everything that is expected from me and KK's Priest.

"Due to the massive demand and overwhelming support from fans around the world, I feel this is where I belong, and a set combining the true, classic songs and sound of Priest, together with great, newly forged metal tracks, is what fans can expect when KK's Priest is taking to stages."

Related Stories

Rock Hall A Joke Says Judas Priest Star 2020 In Review

Judas Priest Taking Unusual Steps On Making New Album Says Halford

Judas Priest Share Spooky Lyric Video For Classic Hit

Ozzy Osbourne And Judas Priest Reschedule Tour

Judas Priest Release 'Painkiller' Lyric Video

Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival

Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album

Metallica, Megadeth, Judas Priest Stars In Flying V Movie





More Priest News



