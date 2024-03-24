Ghost Offshoot Priest Deliver 'Just A Game'

(NA) Ghost offshoot Priest unveil their new single 'Just a Game'. Delving into virtual realms and thrilling encounters, this pulsating rave anthem is taken from the upcoming album "Dark Pulse" which will be released on May 31st 2024 via their own label Blue Nine.

"With intoxicating lyrics and a bassline harking back to 80's EBM, it's a reminder that it's all just a game-but the excitement feels anything but ordinary. Join the action on the dance floor and embrace your inner player!" enthuses the band.

Priest's fourth studio album "Dark Pulse" was produced by Simon Soderberg (ex-Ghost) - it is a dark synth pop opus with rave elements and heavy industrial notes. With a signature blend of eerie synthesizers and pulsating hardware, Priest delves deeper into the shadows of dystopia and human-machine symbiosis. Get ready for an electronic dance record with poisoned roots, catapulting you into feverish insanity and back!

"Heavily inspired by cyberpunk and goth culture, 'Dark Pulse' dives into the dark and seductive night life that can be found specifically in Berlin, exploring themes like alcohol addiction, surviving narcissism, forbidden love etc. connected to a past flamboyant lifestyle that just won't let go!" explains the band.

