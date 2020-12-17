Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Features Metallica, Foo Fighters Members

Ozzy Osbourne is about half-way through the making of the follow-up to his "Ordinary Man" album, according to producer Andrew Watt, who also revealed that the metal legend will be joined on the album by members of Metallica and Foo Fighters.
Watt spoke with Guitar World about a number of topics and the subject of Ozzy's new album came up. He was asked if he was current working with Ozzy on the new album. He responded "Yeah. We're about halfway through. But, you know, it's been hard with COVID and everything to keep him safe.
"We all test every day before we work and it's just me, Ozzy and my engineer. So it's taken a little longer this time, but it's cool because the last one was made in this, like, swift love affair of passion, like, 'Oh my God, this is incredible!'
"But this time everyone's moving a little slower and we're taking a little more time. And the songs, there's some songs on there that are like eight or nine minutes long that are these really crazy journeys. I'm really excited about it."
Ozzy was backed on "Ordinary Man" by Watt on guitar, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith. Watt was asked about who was playing on the new record. Watt explained, "There's a bunch of people involved. I can't say for sure until the end, but I started doing a bunch of basic tracks with Chad and [Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo], who used to play in Ozzy's band.
"And [Foo Fighters drummer] Taylor Hawkins also came in and played a bunch on the record as well, which adds a different flair - it kind of harkened back to Ozzy's '80s era, in a great way. And I think it's so cool for a rock fan to be able to listen to half an album with Chad Smith on drums, and then you flip it over and you get to hear Taylor Hawkins.
"And you know, the last album was really special for everyone involved. And so there was no point in Ozzy or me doing this again unless we thought we could bring something new to the table. And I feel like we're achieving that."
