ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Announces New Year's Eve Livestream Concert

Bruce Henne | 12-17-2020

Photo by Rodney Bursiel - courtesy Bob Merlis

(hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons will lead a livestream concert with blues supergroup The Jungle Show from Antone's Nightclub in Austin, TX on New Year's Eve.

Gibbons will be joined by Jimmie Vaughan, Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton, Sue Foley and Mike Flanigin for the sixth annual event. "For five years consecutive years we've looked forward to putting the Jungle Show together between Christmas and New Year's Eve," says Gibbons. "It's been a great way for all of us to cap the old year and bring in the new in rockin' style. Despite the reality of 2020, we were determined to keep our streak going so we've decided to go viral - the good kind of viral - and offer the Jungle Show to the world beyond Austin."

The livestream event will take place on December 31 at 8:00PM (20:00) in four time zones around the world: EST and PST in North America, GMT in London and AEST in Sydney, Australia.

Packages start at $25, and the performance will be available for 48 Hours VOD after the initial broadcast. Read more here.

