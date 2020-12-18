Foreigner To Rock The First Socially Distanced Music Festival

Foreigner have announced that they will be taking the stage at The Frontyard Festival, which is being billed as the first socially distant music festival, with shows on March 23 and 24, 2021.
Frontman Kelly Hansen had this to say about their return to the live stage, "We are so happy to be able to perform live again because we and our fans really miss the experience.
"We saw how the team at Dr. Phillips Center cared about the health of their audiences and innovated socially-distant concerts, and that's why we chose it as our first show for 2021.
"There's nothing like it anywhere else in the country. We are so excited to connect with our fans in a safe manner, and can't wait to play live again at the Frontyard Festival."
Dr. Phillips Center President and CEO Kathy Ramsberger said of the event, "COVID-19 has created significant challenges for performing arts centers and stages around the world.
"To keep our mission moving forward, our team has come up with a unique way for guests to re-connect and re-engage with one another and enjoy live entertainment and culture again. This big idea is gaining fantastic support by sponsors, partners and artists."
