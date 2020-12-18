Volbeat Broke U2 Chart Record 2020 In Review

Volbeat Broke U2 Chart Record was a top 20 story of March 2020: Danish rockers Volbeat have broken a Billboard chart record previously held by U2 with their single "Die To Live", which features a guest appearance from Clutch's Neil Fallon.

The track has claimed the No. 1 spot on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart. This is the eighth time that the band has topped that chart, becoming the only European band to do so and breaking the record previously held by U2.

The song comes from the band's latest album "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" and the single's popularity was boosted by the recent release of a new video entitled "Die To Live - The Year In Volbeat", that features footage from last year including their European and U.S. tours. Watch the video below:

