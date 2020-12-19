Apocalyptica and Lacuna Coil Postpone North American Tour

Apocalyptica have announced that they have been forced to once again postpone their North American Cell-O Tour, which will now be taking place next summer.
The original dates were set to feature support from Lacuna Coil, who have signed on to appear on new dates in California, Oregon, Washington, Minnesota, Illinois, and Canadian shows. The support act for the other rescheduled dates will be announced.
The Cell-O Tour will now be kicking off on August 16th in Atlanta, GA at Masquerade and will wrap up on September 11th in New York City at Webster Hall. See the new dates below:
8/16/2021 Masquerade - Atlanta, GA
8/17/2021 Plaza - Orlando, FL
8/19/2021 House Of Blues - Houston, TX
8/21/2021 Emos - Austin, TX
8/23/2021 Sunshine - Albuquerque, NM
8/24/2021 Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ
8/25/2021 Mayan - Los Angeles, CA w/ Lacuna Coil
8/26/2021 The Regency - San Francisco, CA w/ Lacuna Coil
8/27/2021 Crystal - Portland, OR w/ Lacuna Coil
8/28/2021 Showbox Sodo - Seattle, WA w/ Lacuna Coil
8/29/2021 Commodore - Vancouver, BC w/ Lacuna Coil
8/30/2021 Commodore - Vancouver, BC w/ Lacuna Coil
9/01/2021 Midway - Edmonton, AB w/ Lacuna Coil
9/02/2021 The Palace - Calgary, AB w/ Lacuna Coil
9/04/2021 First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN w/ Lacuna Coil
9/05/2021 House Of Blues - Chicago, IL w/ Lacuna Coil
9/06/2021 Rebel - Toronto, ON w/ Lacuna Coil
9/07/2021 Mtelus - Montreal, QC w/ Lacuna Coil
9/08/2021 Big Night Live - Boston, MA
9/09/2021 Webster Theatre - Hartford, CT
9/11/2021 Webster Hall - New York, NY
