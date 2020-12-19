.

Original Riot Guitarist Lou 'L.A.' Kouvaris Dead At 66 2020 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-19-2020

Social media capture

Original Riot Guitarist Lou 'L.A.' Kouvaris Dead At 66 was a top 20 story of March 2020: Original Riot guitarist Lou "L.A." Kouvaris had died at the age of 66, according to the band. Some reports claim that he may have had Covid-19, but the band did not share an official cause of death.

Kouvaris appeared on the band's debut album "Rock City" in 1977. The band shared the sad news via Facebook. They wrote, "Riot has lost another brother.

"Lou played on the very first Riot record 'Rock City' and performed with the current lineup many times as we are family. We are saddened by his passing and continue in his and the Riot family honor!

"Rest in Power Lou! Now start working on music with Guy Mark and Rhett! Shine on Warrior!"


