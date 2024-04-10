.

Riot (V) Share 'Love Beyond The Grave' Lyric Video

04-10-2024
Riot (V) Share 'Love Beyond The Grave' Lyric Video

(RPM) Riot (V) will finally unleash their much-anticipated studio album "Mean Streets" upon the world in four weeks - on May 10, 2024 - via Atomic Fire Records. Before the band kick off the live festivities in support of the new material later this week, they have unveiled the official lyric video for their new digital single 'Love Beyond The Grave' today.

"I wanted to write something that was heavy as hell. Something like a mix between Judas Priest and Riot's 'Hard Lovin' Man.' I asked myself, 'What would Reale do?'," recalls guitarist Mike Flyntz the song's creation.

Bass player Donnie Van Stavern adds, "Mike wrote a cool eerie dual lead guitar intro leading into a heavy rocker riff in the Riot tradition with a pop-ish bridge and a great heavy chorus chant."

Drummer Frank Gilchriest, who also contributed to the song's lyrics, comments, "On this song, we explore a macabre fantasy of forbidden love trapped between this world and beyond."

Following the above-mentioned US concerts, RIOT (V) will also hit the European roads with labelmates Tailgunner in May and even travel to Japan and Latin America later this year.

Related Stories
Riot (V) Share 'Love Beyond The Grave' Lyric Video

Reunited Slayer To Rock Riot Fest

Riot (V) Announce New Album With 'High Noon' Lyric Video

Brian Setzer Announces 2024 Rockabilly Riot Tour Dates

Avenged Sevenfold Team With Pussy Riot For 'We Love You Moar'

News > Riot

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates- Deep Purple Recruit Yes For North American Tour- more

Ozzy Osbourne Launching New Show The Madhouse Chronicles- Pantera Pay Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul's Father Jerry Abbott- more

Reviews

CINDERS - Going Nowhere

Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville

Ross Valory - All of the Above

A Doll's House - Annum

5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield

Latest News

Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates

Deep Purple Recruit Yes For North American Tour

Sublime with Rome To Livestream Final Concert

Gibson Releases Slash 'Jessica' Les Paul

Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads Expand Slightly Dirty Summer Tour

The All-American Rejects, Yellowcard, Underoath Lead Is For Lovers Festival Lineup

Metallica's BLACKENED Whiskey Delivers 2024 Edition of Rye the Lightning

Riot (V) Share 'Love Beyond The Grave' Lyric Video