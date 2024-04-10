Riot (V) Share 'Love Beyond The Grave' Lyric Video

(RPM) Riot (V) will finally unleash their much-anticipated studio album "Mean Streets" upon the world in four weeks - on May 10, 2024 - via Atomic Fire Records. Before the band kick off the live festivities in support of the new material later this week, they have unveiled the official lyric video for their new digital single 'Love Beyond The Grave' today.

"I wanted to write something that was heavy as hell. Something like a mix between Judas Priest and Riot's 'Hard Lovin' Man.' I asked myself, 'What would Reale do?'," recalls guitarist Mike Flyntz the song's creation.

Bass player Donnie Van Stavern adds, "Mike wrote a cool eerie dual lead guitar intro leading into a heavy rocker riff in the Riot tradition with a pop-ish bridge and a great heavy chorus chant."

Drummer Frank Gilchriest, who also contributed to the song's lyrics, comments, "On this song, we explore a macabre fantasy of forbidden love trapped between this world and beyond."

Following the above-mentioned US concerts, RIOT (V) will also hit the European roads with labelmates Tailgunner in May and even travel to Japan and Latin America later this year.

Related Stories

Reunited Slayer To Rock Riot Fest

Riot (V) Announce New Album With 'High Noon' Lyric Video

Brian Setzer Announces 2024 Rockabilly Riot Tour Dates

Avenged Sevenfold Team With Pussy Riot For 'We Love You Moar'

News > Riot