Riot (V) Announce Mean Streets Tour 2024 Part II

(RPM) US power metal legends RIOT (V) are more than just back! Celebrating the release of their highly praised new album, "Mean Streets," the group took the European stages -- including a co-headlining performance at Germany's Rock Hard Festival -- by storm earlier this month. Besides catapulting the band into the German album chart once again (this time at no. 35), RIOT (V) could even enter the Swiss (#23) and Austrian (#59) sales chart, marking their very first entries in both countries.

To also continue their latest success story on the road, the legacy carrying band now announce the second European leg of the supporting tour which will lead them to ten cities in Iberia, Cyprus and Greece this November. Paving the way to the second part of RIOT (V)'s "Mean Streets" journey across the continent are a stop at Sweden Rock Festival, shows in Japan but also an extensive Latin American trip among others. Their current itinerary can be found below!

Bass player Don Van Stavern rejoices, "Tequila cheers, metal warriors! We would like to thank you for the amazing response for the new album "Mean Streets"! It means a lot being that it's our 17th album and 50th anniversary next year and you guys are still with us and supporting the legacy! This means the world to us and by world we mean all the great countries that have been supportive and we send lots of love and we are coming to RIOT for you in November! "Mean Streets" part II tour! Shine on!"

"Mean Streets" Tour 2024 - Part II

Presented by Dragon Productions, Gabriel Management & RPM

20.11.2024 PT Lisbon - RCA Club

21.11.2024 ES Madrid - Revi Live

22.11.2024 ES Zaragoza - Sala Lo Intento

23.11.2024 ES Donostia-San Sebastián - Centro Cultural Larratxo

24.11.2024 ES Barcelona - Sala Wolf

26.11.2024 CY Nicosia - DownTown Live

27.11.2024 GR Athens - Kyttaro Live Club

28.11.2024 GR Agrinio - Metal Union

29.11.2024 GR Thessaloniki - Eightball Club

30.11.2024 GR Trikala - Andromeda Music Club

To be continued...!

More upcoming RIOT (V) live dates:

05.06.2024 SE Sölvesborg - Sweden Rock Festival

20.07.2024 JP Kawasaki - Club Citta

22.07.2024 JP Shibuya - Club Quattro

07.09.2024 BR Limeira - Studio Mirage Eventos

08.09.2024 BR São Paulo - Manifesto Bar

11.09.2024 PY Asunción - Absoluto Rock Bar

12.09.2024 AR Buenos Aires - El Teatrito

14.09.2024 CL Santiago - Teatro Cariola

15.09.2024 PE Lima - Yield Rock

18.09.2024 CO Bogotá - Ace of Spades Club

20.09.2024 MX Monterrey - Cafe Iguana

21.09.2024 MX Mexico City - Circo Volador

04.10.2024 US West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go-Go

25./26.04.2025 DE Lauda-Königshofen - Keep It True (50th Anniversary Show) *SOLD OUT*

