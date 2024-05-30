Riot (V) Announce Mean Streets Tour 2024 Part II

(RPM) US power metal legends RIOT (V) are more than just back! Celebrating the release of their highly praised new album, "Mean Streets," the group took the European stages -- including a co-headlining performance at Germany's Rock Hard Festival -- by storm earlier this month. Besides catapulting the band into the German album chart once again (this time at no. 35), RIOT (V) could even enter the Swiss (#23) and Austrian (#59) sales chart, marking their very first entries in both countries.
To also continue their latest success story on the road, the legacy carrying band now announce the second European leg of the supporting tour which will lead them to ten cities in Iberia, Cyprus and Greece this November. Paving the way to the second part of RIOT (V)'s "Mean Streets" journey across the continent are a stop at Sweden Rock Festival, shows in Japan but also an extensive Latin American trip among others. Their current itinerary can be found below!
Bass player Don Van Stavern rejoices, "Tequila cheers, metal warriors! We would like to thank you for the amazing response for the new album "Mean Streets"! It means a lot being that it's our 17th album and 50th anniversary next year and you guys are still with us and supporting the legacy! This means the world to us and by world we mean all the great countries that have been supportive and we send lots of love and we are coming to RIOT for you in November! "Mean Streets" part II tour! Shine on!"
"Mean Streets" Tour 2024 - Part II
Presented by Dragon Productions, Gabriel Management & RPM
20.11.2024 PT Lisbon - RCA Club
21.11.2024 ES Madrid - Revi Live
22.11.2024 ES Zaragoza - Sala Lo Intento
23.11.2024 ES Donostia-San Sebastián - Centro Cultural Larratxo
24.11.2024 ES Barcelona - Sala Wolf
26.11.2024 CY Nicosia - DownTown Live
27.11.2024 GR Athens - Kyttaro Live Club
28.11.2024 GR Agrinio - Metal Union
29.11.2024 GR Thessaloniki - Eightball Club
30.11.2024 GR Trikala - Andromeda Music Club
To be continued...!
More upcoming RIOT (V) live dates:
05.06.2024 SE Sölvesborg - Sweden Rock Festival
20.07.2024 JP Kawasaki - Club Citta
22.07.2024 JP Shibuya - Club Quattro
07.09.2024 BR Limeira - Studio Mirage Eventos
08.09.2024 BR São Paulo - Manifesto Bar
11.09.2024 PY Asunción - Absoluto Rock Bar
12.09.2024 AR Buenos Aires - El Teatrito
14.09.2024 CL Santiago - Teatro Cariola
15.09.2024 PE Lima - Yield Rock
18.09.2024 CO Bogotá - Ace of Spades Club
20.09.2024 MX Monterrey - Cafe Iguana
21.09.2024 MX Mexico City - Circo Volador
04.10.2024 US West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go-Go
25./26.04.2025 DE Lauda-Königshofen - Keep It True (50th Anniversary Show) *SOLD OUT*
Riot (V) Release 'Mean Streets' Video As New Album Arrives
Quiet Riot Headlining 2024 Rock For Ronnie's Year Of The Dragon Concert
Riot (V) Share 'Love Beyond The Grave' Lyric Video
Reunited Slayer To Rock Riot Fest
John Lennon's Lost 'Help!' Guitar Sells For Record Price- Heart Cancels Tour For Medical Reasons- Snow Patrol Return- more
The Offspring Share Pro-Shot Video Of Ed Sheeran Jam- Red Hot Chili Peppers Launch Tour- Metallica, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, Queen Lead TV Concert Specials- more
Lonestar Cover Eurythmics Classic 'Here Comes The Rain Again'- Dolly Parton Launching Dolly! All Access Pop-up At CMA Fest- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis
Quick Flicks: Foghat - Slow Ride - Live in Concert
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise: A Feast of Louisiana Music and Food
Hot In The City: Late Spring Concerts Coming to Arizona
John Lennon's Lost 'Help!' Guitar Sells For Record Price
Heart Cancels Tour For Medical Reasons
Snow Patrol Return With 'The Beginning' The First Single From New Album
Twenty One Pilots Release 'Clancy - Digital Remains'
Def Leppard Look Back At 'Pyromania' For New Cover Story
The Police Expand 'Synchronicity' For Massive Boxset
L.A. Guns Ink With Cleopatra Records For New Album
Flogging Molly and Sixthman Announce 2025 Cruise Lineup