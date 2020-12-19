Ozzy Osbourne Cancelled Parkinson's Treatment Amid Pandemic 2020 In Review

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne Cancelled Parkinson's Treatment Amid Pandemic was a top 20 story of March 2020: At the end of March, Ozzy Osbourne cancelled his plans to visit Switzerland for medical treatment for his Parkinson's disease due to restrictions during the global health crisis.
The 71 year-old rocker - who was diagnosed with the neurological condition in 2003 - first revealed news of his status in January and was aiming to participate in a six-to-eight week treatment regimen to help with the degenerative issue.
"We had to cancel our trip to Switzerland," Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne shared on the March 30 edition of the daily CBS-TV series The Talk. "We were meant to go on the 8th of April, but we had to cancel, for his treatment.
"We're just hanging in, like everybody else, just trying to stay away and be quiet and just hold it in there. But I honestly find this such frightening times. I just think it's a really, really frightening time to be alive. I'm not one of these people [who are], like, 'Oh, I'm bonding with all these people,' and, 'This is amazing.' I'm not that way. I cry every day when I watch the death toll go up and more and more people catch this virus and I'm just devastated by it. For me, I'm hearthbroken." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
